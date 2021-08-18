Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 329,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,492,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$82.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,725,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,399. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

