Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to Buy

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Shares of BW traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 632,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

