Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 25,417 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,032,000.

COMT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 750,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

