Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.04. Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 352,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.11.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

