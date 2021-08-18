Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $186,656.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,876 shares of company stock worth $833,539 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 105,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,579. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

