New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. 1,578,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.