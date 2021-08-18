New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. 1,578,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

