Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,813. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $337,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $897,457. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

