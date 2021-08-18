Catex Token Price Tops $0.0013 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Catex Token has a market cap of $982,189.57 and approximately $8,580.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00842325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102758 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

