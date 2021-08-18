Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBKB. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBKB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.