Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $796,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PIRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,365. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

