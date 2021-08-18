Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.04

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 20006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

