Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 662,225 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

