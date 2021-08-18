Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 57.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 20.9% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,391,392 shares of company stock valued at $335,323,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

LLY traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $257.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.