Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 275 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $268.45. The stock had a trading volume of 556,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.68. The company has a market cap of $315.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

