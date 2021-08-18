Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.73. The company had a trading volume of 683,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,760. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $349.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of -121.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

