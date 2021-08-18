U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 318,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

