Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,930 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $139,759,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,090,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,791. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.