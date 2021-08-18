HighTower Trust Services LTA Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in APA were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 83,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,951,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,268. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

