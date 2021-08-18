Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce sales of $6.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the lowest is $5.99 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 18,071,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,203,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $238,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

