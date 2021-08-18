AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,212 shares of company stock worth $9,848,765. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. 550,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,163. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

