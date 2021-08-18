Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.98. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,045.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

NYSE WLL traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 438,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

