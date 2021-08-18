G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 510,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,377. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

