Guider Tops One Day Trading Volume of $101.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $5,590.20 and $101.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.23 or 0.00839954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

