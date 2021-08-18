Oddz Price Reaches $0.42 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 51.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $5.01 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00129249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00149790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.02 or 1.00119730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00883694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.78 or 0.06824740 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

