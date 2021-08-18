China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Update

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBGH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 25,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Get China YiBai United Guarantee International alerts:

China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China YiBai United Guarantee International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.