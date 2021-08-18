CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGNH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. CardioGenics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29.
