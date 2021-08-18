CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGNH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. CardioGenics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Get CardioGenics alerts:

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.