Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.47. The stock had a trading volume of 239,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,435,719 shares of company stock worth $841,422,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

