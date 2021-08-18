HBC Financial Services PLLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.1% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 313,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

