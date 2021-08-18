AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. 585,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.