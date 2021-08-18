MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in American Water Works by 174.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 199,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 126,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $179.88. The company had a trading volume of 580,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,084. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $181.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

