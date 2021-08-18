SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 118 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.16. 407,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,095. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

