The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD stock opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

