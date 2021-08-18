The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

The Home Depot stock opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

