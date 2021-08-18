The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HD traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $344.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

