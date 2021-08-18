SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

