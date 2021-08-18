Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND remained flat at $$53.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.23.

