AtromG8 (AG8) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $146,761.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00128611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00149291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,650.23 or 1.00157552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00882395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

