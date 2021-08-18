Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:BPF.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.19. 11,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$5.34 and a 52-week high of C$15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

