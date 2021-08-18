SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,447. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

