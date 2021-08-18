VNX (VNXLU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,892.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. VNX has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $76,892.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00839867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00102819 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNXLUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.