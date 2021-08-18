RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,501. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

