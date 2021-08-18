CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $16.75 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.48. 88,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $454.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

