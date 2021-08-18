American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Increased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,545. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.80. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

