FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of FedEx by 56.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.76. 2,133,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.01. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $205.06 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

