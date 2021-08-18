International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.47. 3,172,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

