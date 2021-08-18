Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 11,075 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Motco purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

BATS JPIB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. 18,492 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50.

