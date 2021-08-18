Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $166.68. 71,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

