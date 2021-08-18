Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,759.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,630.25. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

