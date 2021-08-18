Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 45.7% in July

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLPBY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

