Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Update

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Home Bistro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 24,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,077. Home Bistro has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

